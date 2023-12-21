Israel may reduce the intensity of its ongoing ground operation in Gaza – globally criticized for amounting to the genocide of civilians – according to an analyst, while the country's radical security ministry called for dismantling the war cabinet if the intensity of the war on Gaza reduces.

An Israeli analyst said Tel Aviv could reduce the intensity of its ground operation in Gaza, where its offensive since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians.

"The [Israeli] military senses an end is near and is trying to cement its achievements before a cease-fire is declared," Nahum Barnea wrote in an op-ed for the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Wednesday.

He, however, added that areas in northern Gaza were not yet cleared by the army, and Palestinian gunmen "occasionally emerge from tunnels and buildings to ambush the [Israeli] soldiers."

"These could be considered the concluding operations in Gaza. The objective is to reduce the IDF's presence in the Strip in the upcoming phase," Barnea said.

He noted that in the first half of January many Israeli reservist soldiers "are expected to return home, while the military focuses on creating a security buffer approximately one kilometer wide to separate Gaza from adjacent Israeli communities."

Barnea also expected another round of hostage-prisoner exchange, but said the war between Israel and the Palestinian groups "could last for years, perhaps even generations."

Israel's allies are said to have made clear that they want the full-blown fighting in the besieged enclave, which has killed many civilians, to end as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel risked losing global support because of "the indiscriminate bombing that takes place" in Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reached Cairo on Wednesday for talks believed to focus on a possible cease-fire and a deal to release hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Egypt, along with Qatar, helped mediate a weeklong cease-fire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel's release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other groups are still holding about 129 captives.

Besides the casualties in Gaza, there has been widespread destruction of homes and other infrastructure.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the October attack by Hamas.

Hardline Ben-Gvir calls for dismantling Israeli War Cabinet if intensity of war on Gaza reduces

Hardline Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday demanded the Israeli War Cabinet be dismantled if the intensity of the war on Gaza is reduced.

The Israeli War Cabinet was established on Oct. 11 to direct the war on Gaza, and is comprised of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz, who is head of the opposition National Unity Party, in addition to two observers; Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and minister without portfolio Gadi Eisenkot.

"The idea of reducing activity in Gaza is a failure of war management by the small [war] cabinet. It should be dismantled immediately," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

"The time has come to restore the reins to the wider [security] cabinet," he added.

"If anyone intends, God forbid, to halt the IDF [Israeli army] before Hamas has been defeated and all the hostages have been returned, he should take into account that Otzma Yehudit will not be with him," Ben-Gvir also said in reference to his party joining the ruling coalition.

On Monday, Israeli media reported that Israel is negotiating with the mediators – Egypt and Qatar – in an attempt to reach a new prisoner swap deal with the Hamas group.