The Israeli military and U.S. Central Command have agreed to develop joint operational plans for a potential military escalation against Iran, according to Israeli media reports Saturday.

Israel's Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army confirmed the existence of joint plans with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and warned that the deadline for war was "approaching."

However, an unnamed senior Israeli officer said no decision to attack Iran had been discussed during CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper's visit to Tel Aviv, according to the channel.

The report said Israeli security assessments indicated that renewed war with Iran was no more imminent than in recent days.

Israel's military alert level remained high but had not reached its maximum, the channel added.

According to Channel 13, Israeli army assessments suggested that "the time has come for U.S. President Donald Trump to decide on taking action in Iran."

The report followed months of tensions after the U.S. and Israel launched military attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran retaliated by attacking Israel and what it described as U.S. military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations, but talks made little progress amid disagreements over navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Confrontations resumed in July despite continuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Focus on military readiness

On Wednesday, Cooper met with Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad chief Roman Gofman in Tel Aviv amid preparations for the possibility of renewed attacks on Iran.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Zamir and Cooper conducted "a joint and comprehensive assessment of the situation and discussed regional developments and shared security challenges."

The two commanders also discussed "the importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the two armies, strengthening coordination and enhancing joint readiness to address a variety of scenarios," it added.

The Israeli army did not specify which scenarios were discussed or whether the talks directly addressed Iran.

However, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Wednesday that Cooper's meeting with Zamir focused on military readiness for a possible resumption of war against Iran.

The meeting followed reports of heightened Israeli military preparations.

On Nov. 11, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the country's security cabinet had instructed the army to increase readiness for a possible attack on Iran.

Intelligence discussions

The trilateral meeting came days after Gofman visited the U.S. for talks with senior Trump administration officials about Iran.

Israeli media reported that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss Israeli intelligence assessments and the possibility of renewed military operations against Iran.

Meanwhile, leaders of Israel's "change bloc," headed by Gadi Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for another war with Iran.

Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government and his allies claimed Netanyahu was seeking to impose a state of emergency.

They alleged that such a move could force the formation of a national unity government that included Netanyahu, allowing him to remain in power.

Netanyahu is standing trial on corruption charges that could lead to imprisonment if he is convicted.

The International Criminal Court has also sought Netanyahu's arrest since 2024 over war crimes in the Gaza Strip during Israel's genocidal war that began in October 2023.