Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed to keep 70% of the Gaza Strip under Israeli occupation and turn the territory into a completely uninhabited zone, where displaced Palestinians would not be allowed to return and homes would no longer stand.

In a post on X, Katz said the Gaza policy pursued by him and interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was clear, threatening to continue targeted killings across the Palestinian enclave.

Katz claimed that neither Palestinian residents nor homes would remain in the 70% of Gaza currently occupied by Israeli forces, arguing that maintaining control over the area was necessary to demilitarize the territory.

Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza and restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries despite a cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.

Despite its obligations under the agreement, Israel has expanded its occupation, bringing approximately 70% of the 365-square-kilometer (141-square-mile) Palestinian enclave under its control.

Israeli forces have demolished buildings across occupied areas, forcing displaced Palestinians into an increasingly confined stretch of land covering approximately 110 square kilometers in central Gaza.