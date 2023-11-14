At least 31 people were killed late Monday when Israel airstrikes targeted northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

It added that dozens of others were injured as the indiscriminate bombardment hit 12 homes in a densely populated area in the camp for Palestinian refugees.

"Dozens of martyrs (bodies) have been recovered and 12 houses were entirely destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Jabalia Services Club area," the official Palestinian TV reported on it's official Telegram channel.

It added that "31 martyrs (bodies) have been recovered up to this moment."

Images shared on Telegram by the broadcaster purportedly show the aftermath of the Israeli strikes, with casualties and injuries in a residential area within the Jabalia Services Club.

For more than a month, the Israeli army has been attacking all parts of the Gaza Strip, while its ground operation has focused on isolating its northern part and establishing a heavy military presence.

At least 11,180 Palestinians have so far been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.