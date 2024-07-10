Israeli forces intensified airstrikes across Gaza on Wednesday, targeting alleged Hamas members reportedly operating from within a U.N. agency building, as confirmed by medical sources and the military.

The Israeli army announced a review of Tuesday's attack, where hospital reports indicated at least 29 casualties in a school in southern Khan Yunis, marking the fourth such incident in four days.

In the early hours of Wednesday, airstrikes on a house in Nuseirat resulted in four fatalities and one critically injured, according to a hospital source cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Two people were killed and six injured in another strike on a home in Bani Suhaila, near Khan Yunis, according to another hospital source.

Israel has escalated air and ground attacks in Gaza City and southern Gaza since issuing evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people in the war-stricken Palestinian territory.

The heightened military strikes come as Israeli officials begin talks in Qatar on Wednesday to reach a truce in the war that has been raging since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The Israeli military said that one overnight attack in Gaza City targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets operating from inside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The UNRWA has not controlled the building since October.

Israeli forces said in February they had discovered a Hamas tunnel underneath the headquarters.

The military said that Hamas members were "operating inside UNRWA's headquarters in the area and using it as a base to conduct attacks on IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) troops in the central Gaza Strip."

It said Hamas members had been "eliminated" and "large amounts of weapons" were found.

UNRWA had no immediate comment on the attack but has said it has "no way to verify" claims that its facilities are being used by Hamas and its allies.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's deadly strike near the Al-Awda school in Abasan, near Khan Yunis, drew new condemnation from Hamas over the Israeli military tactics.

The Hamas government said a "majority" of the dead were women and children.

The Israeli military said the air force had "struck a Hamas member who took part, among other terrorist activities, in the Oct. 7 brutal massacre" in southern Israel.

It was the fourth time in four days that Gaza school buildings housing displaced persons had been hit.

The military said it was "looking into reports that civilians were harmed adjacent to the Al Awda school," which it acknowledged was "near the location of the strike. The incident is under review."

The Oct. 7 attack that triggered the Gaza war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people.

Hamas also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 whom the military says are dead.

Israel's military offensive has killed at least 38,243 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures released Tuesday by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.