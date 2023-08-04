Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teen during a military raid Friday in the occupied West Bank, which has been the stage of growing violence.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of the teenager identified as Mahmoud Abu Saan.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was "killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm."

"A citizen was killed by Israeli army bullets in the Tulkarem camp," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

It added: "The martyr was young man Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, who was shot in the head by occupation soldiers at point-blank range."

Clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian young men and Israeli forces when they stormed the Tulkarem refugee camp. During the confrontations, Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas canisters.

Abu Saan's head was shrouded in the Palestinian flag as his body was paraded through the town's streets ahead of the burial, according to media reports.

The Israeli army claimed they responded with live fire after allegedly coming under attack during the raid in the refugee camp.

"Hits were identified," the statement added, specifying that no soldiers were hurt.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and its forces regularly conduct armed incursions into areas of the territory which are nominally under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli violence has this year killed at least 206 Palestinians, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.