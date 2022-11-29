At least three Palestinians were reported killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Two brothers were killed by Israeli fire in Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, while a third man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar, near the flashpoint city of Hebron, the ministry said.

The Palestinian, seriously wounded in the head by Israeli troops, died while dozens of others were wounded in al-Khalil city, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent previously said the medical teams intervened in 22 people injured in the conflict and that nine of the wounded were hit by live bullets, five by plastic bullets, and eight people were affected by tear gas.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that clashes erupted between Israeli soldiers that raided the town and dozens of Palestinians who tried to prevent them stones, adding that the Israeli army fired live and rubber bullets, and tear gas at the Palestinian youth.