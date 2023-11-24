The Israeli army on Friday persisted in conducting military raids and arrest campaigns throughout the occupied West Bank, coinciding with the initiation of a humanitarian pause in Gaza early in the morning to temporarily cease hostilities in the besieged enclave.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Israeli army raided several cities and towns in the West Bank and arrested several Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources told AA that at least one Palestinian was injured during an Israeli raid into the Old City area of Nablus city.

Eyewitnesses told AA that Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in a raid in Nablus.

The Israeli forces burned two Palestinian cars before withdrawing from the city.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza on Oct. 7.

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily stopping attacks for a prisoner exchange and aid.

The pause commenced at 7 a.m. local time.