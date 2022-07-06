Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, local media said.

Rafek Riyad Ghannam, 20, was killed in clashes with Israeli forces during a military raid in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, the official Palestine TV reported.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided a number of houses in the town, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians.

Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians, who responded by hurling stones, they added.

Ghannam was injured and arrested by Israeli forces but later succumbed to his wounds, the witnesses said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up 40 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank, according to the Palestine Prisoner Society.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted” Palestinians.

Palestinian nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) estimate that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 500 held under the Israeli administrative detention policy without charge or trial.