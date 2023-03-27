A core element of the controversial judicial reform in Israel cleared another hurdle as the country's Judiciary Committee approved the bill to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee on Monday morning.

The committee then released it to parliament for final readings, several Israeli media reported.

The move came despite several interruptions to the session as opposition lawmakers shouted.

It was initially unclear when the parliament in Jerusalem would vote on it.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to comment on the controversial reform later Monday, though the timing remains unclear.

He may announce a freeze on the reforms that have triggered massive protests for months.

Dozens of demonstrators again gathered in front of the parliament in Jerusalem Monday morning.

If Netanyahu freezes the plans, that could unleash extensive protests within his right-wing religious coalition.

Far-right Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the government must not bow to the protests. "We must not stop the reform of the judicial system, and we must not give in to anarchy," he tweeted.

During the night, Netanyahu consulted with several ministers in his coalition. Earlier, tens of thousands of people in Israel had once again poured into the streets to protest Netanyahu's order to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Gallant had previously publicly criticized the controversial plans and called on the government to engage in dialogue with its critics.