Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday labeled the settler attacks against Palestinians as "actions of a terrorist organization."

Barlev was referring to settler assaults on Friday against activists near the Burin village in the occupied West Bank, where 10 activists were injured, including four Israelis.

The violence was committed "by a terrorist group that acts together and harmed Israeli citizens who came to demonstrate in the area," Barlev told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Israeli forces came late to the scene as "the terrorists were no longer there and have disappeared," Barlev said, in reference to the Israeli settlers who escaped from the area before the arrival of Israeli forces.

Barlev was placed under heavy security protection on Dec. 27 after receiving death threats.

In recent months, settlers across the occupied territories stepped up their attacks against Palestinians and their properties. The attacks were carried out in plain view of the Israeli forces.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.