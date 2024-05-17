Since last October, the ongoing attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of at least 35,303 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as reported by the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave on Friday.

Additionally, a staggering 79,261 individuals have been injured in this relentless onslaught, according to the ministry's statement.

"Israeli attacks killed 31 people and injured 56 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered Tel Aviv in the interim to ensure its forces halt "genocidal acts" and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.