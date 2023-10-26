U.K.-based rights organization Amnesty International has said recent Israeli order for residents of northern Gaza to immediately evacuate may amount to a war crime.

"Declaring a whole city or region a military target flies in the face of international humanitarian law, which stipulates that those carrying out attacks must distinguish at all times between civilians or civilian objects and military objectives and that they must take all possible measures to spare civilians and civilian objects."

"Violating the principle of distinction by targeting civilians or civilian objects or by carrying out indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians is a war crime," said the rights group’s Senior Crisis Response Adviser Donatella Rovera in a statement.

"The messages in these leaflets cannot be considered an effective warning to civilians and instead provide further evidence that Israel aims to forcibly displace civilians in northern Gaza," she added.

The current crisis in Gaza began when Israel responded viciously to the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, who say the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.