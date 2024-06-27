In a false propaganda attempt, the official social media account of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently posted a photo of a toy gun, claiming it to be a weapon recovered from the Gaza Strip.

The incident was exposed Thursday by the Center for Countering Disinformation run by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

It has been found that the weapon in the photo posted on the IDF’s official account with the claim, "The weapon of a person arrested in Al-Khalil was confiscated" is not real. The weapon in the photo in question, claimed to be a rifle, was discovered to be a toy available on... pic.twitter.com/WnrJlJWS0e — Dezenformasyonla Mücadele Merkezi (@dmmiletisim) June 27, 2024

"It has been found that the weapon in the photo posted on the IDF’s official account with the claim, 'The weapon of a person arrested in Al-Khalil was confiscated' is not real," it said on a social media post.

"The weapon in the photo in question, claimed to be a rifle, was discovered to be a toy available on several toy websites."

"Israel’s propaganda campaign to legitimize its genocide in Gaza and manipulate global public opinion should not be given credit," it added.