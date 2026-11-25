An Israeli airstrike killed four members of a Palestinian family in the al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City early Wednesday, while a generator failure at a children's hospital disrupted essential medical services, highlighting the mounting humanitarian challenges facing the enclave despite a year-old cease-fire.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at the family's home, killing a couple and their two daughters and wounding several other relatives.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Majed Abu al-Ouf, 47, his wife Noura, 41, and their daughters Yusra, 15, and Jana, 13.

Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of four members of the Abu al-Ouf family at Al-Shifa Hospital after they were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, Gaza City, Palestine, Nov. 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that the facility received the four bodies and treated people wounded in the attack.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, a girl was moderately wounded after Israeli forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Hamad residential area, north of Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

The latest casualties came amid continued Israeli violations of the cease-fire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Gaza's Government Media Office said Tuesday that it had documented 6,405 Israeli violations since the truce began, resulting in 1,690 Palestinians killed, 6,120 wounded and 223 detained.

The figures underscore the continuing toll of Israeli military operations despite the agreement intended to halt the fighting and ease conditions for Gaza's population.

The humanitarian crisis was further compounded Wednesday when the main power generator at al-Rantisi Children's Hospital stopped working unexpectedly, forcing the suspension of several essential medical services, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said engineering teams were working to restart the generator under extremely difficult conditions and with severely limited resources.

However, shortages of motor oil and spare parts needed for repairs were hampering their efforts. The ministry did not specify what caused the breakdown, identify all the affected services or provide an estimate for when the generator would be operational again.

The failure has raised further concerns about the ability of Gaza's already overstretched hospitals to maintain essential services as electricity and maintenance supplies remain scarce.

Local and United Nations institutions have repeatedly warned that restrictions on supplies entering the enclave have created severe shortages of fuel, generator lubricants, spare parts and other maintenance materials. Those shortages have contributed to repeated breakdowns and shutdowns of generators, which serve as a critical source of electricity across much of Gaza.

The territory's only power plant has remained out of service since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, leaving hospitals and other essential facilities heavily dependent on generators.

Gaza's health sector is also struggling with shortages of medicines and medical equipment amid Israel's continued blockade and restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries, despite the cease-fire agreement.

The broader humanitarian crisis follows more than three years of devastating Israeli military operations.

Palestinian mourners gather around the bodies of four members of the Abu al-Ouf family at Al-Shifa Hospital after they were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, Gaza City, Palestine, Nov. 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Since October 2023, the war has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, according to Gaza health authorities. Most of the victims have been women and children.

The offensive has also destroyed or damaged around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving large parts of Gaza in ruins and placing enormous pressure on its remaining health facilities.