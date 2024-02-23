Israeli atrocities continue unabated after a series of airstrikes killed at least 40 Palestinians and wounded 100 others in central Gaza, the enclave's Media Office confirmed late Thursday.

"The Israeli occupation army has committed a horrific massacre in central Gaza, where fighter jets bombed four civilian homes, resulting in the deaths of 40 martyrs and more than 100 injuries," the media office said on Telegram.

It noted that more than 90% of the victims were women and children.

The media office held "the American administration, the international community and the (Israeli) occupation fully responsible for these ongoing crimes."

It called on "the free world to immediately and urgently stop the genocidal war being waged by the occupation army against civilians, including children and women."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,410 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Around 1,160 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas incursion, while over 200 were taken back to Gaza as hostages.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.