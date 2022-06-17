Three Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured when Israeli forces carried out a raid on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The three men were killed when the Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in which they were traveling, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

"Fierce clashes" then ensued in the area, with Israeli troops firing at Palestinians, wounding 10, Wafa reported.

"Three Palestinians were martyred and eight people were injured by the bullets of Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to a report on Palestinian state television, it was determined that the dead Palestinians were Bera Lehluh, Leys Ebu Surur and Yusuf Salah.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers raided Jenin and opened fire on a vehicle containing four Palestinians.

Following the incident, clashes broke out between Israeli soldiers and dozens of Palestinians. Israeli soldiers intervened using live ammunition and tear gas grenades.

No statement has been issued so far from the Israeli authorities regarding the incidents.

Israeli forces have ramped up raids in and around the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp. Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent TV reporter with Al-Jazeera, was shot dead last month while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin. She was a household name across the Arab world, known for documenting the hardship of Palestinian life under Israeli rule, now in its sixth decade.

Palestinian officials, Al-Jazeera and Qatar, where the channel is based, and witnesses, including journalists who were with her, say she was killed by army fire. Several journalistic probes have also pointed in the same direction.

A Palestinian investigation said the reporter – who was wearing a bullet-proof vest with "press" written on it and a helmet when she was shot was killed in what it described as a war crime.