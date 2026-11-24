Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot is expected to notify President Isaac Herzog next week that he has formed a government, the Wall news website reported Tuesday.

Walla said Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, intends to conclude negotiations with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties by the end of this week.

If those talks fail, he plans to move ahead with a government relying on outside support from Arab parties and would not seek an extension of his mandate, according to the report.

Eisenkot did not comment on the report.

His initial 28-day mandate to form a government expires on Dec. 6 and can be extended by an additional 14 days.

Under Israel’s Basic Law, notifying the president that a government has been formed does not bring it into office automatically.

The proposed Cabinet, its program and distribution of ministerial portfolios must still be presented to the Knesset for a confidence vote in a session held within seven days of parliament being notified that a government has been formed.

Walla said Eisenkot is determined to remove Netanyahu from office and move ahead with forming a government even if negotiations with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties fail.

According to the website, the delay in announcing a government is largely due to Eisenkot’s efforts to accommodate two of his main partners.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is insisting that all options for forming a national unity government with Likud be exhausted, while Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman wants to explore the possibility of bringing ultra-Orthodox parties into the coalition.

"Eisenkot’s camp aims to conclude talks on both tracks by the end of this week, with the intention of informing the president, possibly at the beginning of next week, that he has succeeded in forming a government,” Walla said.

The timetable could shift by a day or two but said this is the current course being pursued by Eisenkot’s Change Bloc, which had decided not to prolong negotiations unnecessarily or request an extension from Herzog, the website added.

If negotiations with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties fail, Eisenkot intends to form a minority government made up of Change Bloc parties and rely on outside support from Arab parties in the Knesset confidence vote, Walla said.

The Change Bloc comprises Eisenkot’s Yashar party, Bennett’s Together party, Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats led by Yair Golan. The four parties hold 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The Joint List and the United Arab List, or Ra’am, together hold 19 seats, meaning support from their lawmakers would give an Eisenkot-led government the backing of 67 members.

Regarding Eisenkot’s campaign pledge not to rely on Arab parties, Walla said he would consider himself to have upheld that commitment as long as those parties were not coalition partners or members of the government itself.

"If Arab Knesset members choose to vote in favor of forming this government, Eisenkot will make clear that this is their decision alone,” the website said.

Walla said the Joint List had already indicated that it intended to help replace Netanyahu’s government.

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, meanwhile, sought to reassure members of his party by saying: "It is possible to bridge the gaps and form a stable government.”

Arab parties are seeking to prevent Netanyahu from forming another government or forcing another election that could allow him to remain in office until a new government is eventually formed.

They do not regard an Eisenkot-led government as their preferred option but see the political choice as one between two unfavorable alternatives, according to the report.

Eisenkot has been holding coalition talks since Herzog tasked him with forming a government on Nov. 8, but no significant breakthrough has been publicly announced.

His four-party bloc lacks the 61 seats required for an outright majority in the Knesset, leaving him dependent on support from additional parties to secure parliamentary approval.

His allies also differ over which parties should be brought into the coalition.

Bennett favors a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud, while Lieberman is pushing for an alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties.

Golan, by contrast, opposes Netanyahu joining the government and favors forming one with outside support from Arab parties.

If Eisenkot’s government wins the Knesset confidence vote, it would formally take office and its prime minister and ministers would be sworn in, ending the tenure of Netanyahu’s caretaker government.