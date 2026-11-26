Israeli politician Gadi Eisenkot's centrist party reached a coalition agreement with a left-wing ally Thursday, bolstering his bid to form Israel's next government.

The left-leaning Democrats are the second party to agree to a coalition deal with Eisenkot's Yashar after the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party did so on Tuesday, marking a further step toward forming a government.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 — a deadline which can be extended by 14 days — to form a government to replace caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

"Gadi Eisenkot, chair of Yashar with Eisenkot, and Yair Golan, chair of the Democrats, have agreed to sign a coalition agreement between the two parties," a joint statement said on Thursday.

The Democrats said they would receive four ministerial portfolios as part of the coalition deal, including an expanded national security ministry which under Netanyahu's government is headed by far-right radical Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The party will also receive the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Communications, and Ministry of Culture and Sport, which will include a new directorate for democracy, the party said in a statement.

Eisenkot, Liberman and Golan have a combined total of 36 lawmakers — far short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority.

The bloc also includes the Beyachad party of former prime minister Naftali Bennett, which has 12 seats but is yet to sign a formal coalition agreement with Yashar.

Eisenkot's wide-ranging anti-Netanyahu camp has faced divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a national unity government with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

The Democrats have been pushing Eisenkot for an alliance with two Arab-majority lists that achieved an unprecedented seat haul in the vote, in a bid to unseat Netanyahu.

The party disapproved of the four rounds of talks between Yashar and Likud in recent days exploring the possibility of a unity government. No breakthroughs on that front have ostensibly been reached.

Liberman, on the other hand, has refused to serve in a government that relies on Arab-majority parties and has instead advocated an alliance with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, despite his years of criticism of the community and the fact that the issue of ultra-Orthodox military conscription remains a thorny one.

On Thursday, Liberman warned that Netanyahu was trying to derail the government's formation.

"He will drag out negotiations over a 'unity' government until the last moment, look for a pretext to blow them up, and even if such a government is formed, he will try to engineer a crisis within a few months to drag Israel back to elections," added Liberman, a hawkish former aide to Netanyahu who has become a strident critic.

Bennett, meanwhile, has been pushing for a unity government between Eisenkot's bloc and Likud that would exclude the ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties.

"Even at this time, I believe that by far the best alternative for the State of Israel and the serving public is a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot first," he wrote on X, referring to a possible rotation agreement for the premiership.