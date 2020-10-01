Lebanon's parliament speaker said Thursday that a framework had been agreed on for talks with Israel to end a long-running border dispute between the two nations.

Lebanon and Israel, still in a formal state of war, have contested their land and maritime borders for decades, including an area on the edge of three Lebanese energy blocks.

Nabih Berri, who said the army would lead the Lebanese team, told a news conference negotiations would be held in southern Lebanon near the border under the auspices of the United Nations, and the U.S. would push for a deal as fast as possible.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz confirmed the talks, saying that they are expected to take place after the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which ends Oct. 9.

Lebanon's change of tack has come at a time of crippling crisis as the country's economy has been crushed under a mountain of debt. The crisis was compounded by a massive port explosion that destroyed a swathe of Beirut on Aug. 4.