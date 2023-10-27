Israel on Thursday launched a targeted airstrike on the historic Al-Abyad Mosque located in the northern Gaza Strip leaving many people fearing the worst.

This devastating attack was just one in a series of airstrikes that took place in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Al-Abyad Mosque, a place of deep significance for the local community, was the unfortunate target of several missiles, resulting in its complete destruction.

The root of this recent conflict in Gaza traces back to the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian group Hamas.

On Oct. 7, this operation began with a multipronged, surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and daring infiltrations into Israel, both by land, sea and air.

Hamas cited the incursion as retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

In response to these events, the Israeli military launched an extensive and relentless bombardment of Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

The consequences of this conflict have been truly devastating, with nearly 8,500 lives lost, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

But the devastation does not stop there.

Gaza, home to 2.3 million residents, has been grappling with dire shortages of essential resources, including food, water, medicine and fuel.

Despite the urgent need, aid convoys allowed into the enclave have been able to provide only a fraction of the assistance required to alleviate the suffering of the local population.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with both human lives and cultural heritage at stake as the region grapples with the ongoing repercussions of this conflict.