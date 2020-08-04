Two huge explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens, sending tremors through surrounding buildings.

At least 10 killed in explosion, Lebanese security and medical sources said following the incident.

Lebanese media also carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the two massive blasts, the cause of which was not immediately known. Meanwhile, plumes of smoke continue to billow into the sky.

A security source confirmed that two explosions shook the port area of the city, Lebanon's largest urban area, leaving dozens wounded.

The country's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

The afternoon blast could be felt over several parts of the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and ceiling fixtures collapsing.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away. A huge cloud of black smoke was engulfing the entire port area, an AFP correspondent said.

Although a large number of people were reportedly injured, the former Premier Saad al-Hariri is said to be unharmed, according to initial reports.

Al-Hariri's residence, government property, and surrounding buildings, however, suffered great damage.

An Associated Press (AP) photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away."

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown-out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior paneling.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that a threefold building has also collapsed due to the explosion, with many buried in the wreckage.

The explosions came at a time when Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, which has left nearly half of the population in poverty.

Lebanon's economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting against the dollar, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

The explosions also come as Lebanon awaits the verdict on Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, killed in a huge truck bomb attack.

Four alleged members of the Hezbollah terrorist group are on trial in absentia at a court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut suicide bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people.

A woman in the city center told AFP: "It felt like an earthquake ... I felt it was bigger than the explosion in the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005."

Tensions have also been high with neighboring Israel after the latter announced it had thwarted an attempt by up to five Hezbollah gunmen to infiltrate its territory. The claim was denied by the Iran-backed group.