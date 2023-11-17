Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Thursday that despite Israel's efforts, including dropping leaflets to warn civilians in Gaza, the attempts to minimize casualties have been dismal.

Netanyahu was asked by U.S. television's CBS News whether Israel's killing of thousands of Palestinians as it retaliates for the Oct. 7 attack by Gaza's ruling Hamas would fuel a new generation of hatred.

"Any civilian death is a tragedy. And we shouldn't have any because we're doing everything we can to get the civilians out of harm's way, while Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way," Netanyahu said.

"So we send leaflets, we call them on their cell phones, and we say, 'leave'. And many have left," Netanyahu said.

Israel has said the goal of its military campaign is to destroy Hamas, but unfortunately, the number of Palestinian civilian casualties has been astronomical.

"The other thing that I can say is that we'll try to finish that job with minimal civilian casualties. That's what we're trying to do: minimize civilian casualties. But unfortunately, we're not successful."

Netanyahu then said he wanted to draw a parallel with something related to Germany, but he was interrupted by the CBS interviewer, who asked him a question about Gaza's post-war security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base, Tel Aviv , Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel's weeks-long military rampage in response to the Hamas' incursion that Israel says killed 1,200 people.

Hamas also took about 240 people of different nationalities as hostages, according to Israel.

Gaza health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations said at least 11,500 people have been confirmed killed in an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion – over 4,700 of them children.

Two-thirds of the Gaza Strip's population of 2.3 million have been made homeless by the war.

On Thursday, Israel's air force dropped leaflets in parts of south Gaza, telling people to evacuate for their own safety.

Israel has also used leaflet drops in northern Gaza to warn civilians to move. Hundreds of thousands have done so, in a mass displacement that many Palestinians fear could become permanent.