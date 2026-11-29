Pakistan has deployed troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the kingdom’s defenses amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks, the Pakistani military said Sunday.

In a statement, the military said the troops would carry out their assigned duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," the statement said.

It did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment or when they would arrive in the kingdom.

"This deployment will contribute toward further strengthening the Kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns," the military added.

The announcement followed Friday's meeting of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance's Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Islamabad, attended by senior civilian and military officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The three countries reaffirmed their support for Riyadh under a trilateral defense agreement that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, describing it as defensive and not directed against any particular country.

Islamabad has repeatedly stressed that the pact is not aimed at any state, including neighboring Iran.

The agreement builds on decades of Pakistani military cooperation with Saudi Arabia. An unspecified number of Pakistani troops have been stationed in the kingdom since the early 1980s to train and advise Saudi forces.

Saudi Arabia has faced mounting security concerns since the Iran war erupted in February following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The kingdom has turned to regional allies, including Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt and Syria, to bolster its defenses against Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Pakistani troops pose with Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad Rajeh bin Tami al-Baqmi during a send-off ceremony, Nov. 28, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous areas, including the capital, Sanaa, have been fighting Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen's civil war for more than a decade.

Fighting escalated this summer, with the rebels launching direct attacks on Saudi Arabia and imposing a blockade on its shipping in what has been viewed as an extension of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of firing missiles and drones toward Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest cities. The rebels have vehemently denied attacking the cities.

The Houthis have also made territorial gains in recent months, capturing parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast from pro-government forces. The developments, along with the closure of a key Saudi pipeline, have increased concerns over the kingdom's ability to protect its oil exports.

Pakistan's deployment announcement came just over a month after Egypt said it would provide military support to Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.

A regional official briefed on the matter said at the time that Cairo would deploy air defense systems and aircraft to help intercept missiles and drones, but would not send ground troops to Yemen.

The three countries had also agreed at a meeting in Riyadh last month to implement their collective defense commitments, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of military forces and equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has previously said Islamabad would use "whatever means are available" to defend the kingdom against Houthi attacks.

The deployment has drawn criticism from the Houthis. In a statement late Saturday, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the group's Supreme Political Council, criticized Pakistan and Türkiye for their alliance with Saudi Arabia, accusing them of ignoring "the (Saudi) aggression, the blockade, the killings, and the ongoing crimes" in Yemen.

"Just as the previous coalition against our country ... ended in failure, any future coalition will likewise fail," he said, referring to the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Earlier this month, the Houthis also accused Pakistan of joining Saudi Arabia in airstrikes in Yemen. The group's acting information minister, Omar al-Bukhaiti, claimed Pakistani fighter jets struck rebel-held areas on Nov. 6, calling it "an extremely dangerous escalation – that cannot be accepted or left unchallenged."

Pakistan has also been pursuing diplomatic efforts, including with Qatar, to bring the United States and Iran back to negotiations to end their conflict. Islamabad brokered an interim agreement between the two sides in June.