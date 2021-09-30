After dropping out of school decades ago, Jihad Battu, an 85-year-old Palestinian woman, has managed to earn her bachelor’s degree in religious studies.

Battu was born in 1936 in the West Bank city of Nablus amid a Palestinian uprising demanding an end to Jewish migration to Palestine. She was named Jihad by her family, an Arabic name meaning "struggle or fight against the enemy."

Jihad attended school in her hometown of Mujaydil near Nazareth city until 1948 when Palestinians experienced mass expulsions from their homes and towns under attacks from Jewish gangs. The same year also saw her mother's illness, forcing the little girl to drop out of school.

Eighty-five-year-old Palestinian grandmother Jihad Battu from Nazareth poses in her cap and gown after she graduated from university, Nazareth, the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Twitter user @V_Palestine20)

In 1954, Jihad got married and gave birth to five children. However, her passion to study and learn never waned. She managed to take several language courses in Arabic, English and Hebrew, as well as courses in mathematics. At the age of 81, the Palestinian woman was still full of enthusiasm for studying. She decided to enroll in a college to earn a university degree and wear a graduation robe.

In an interview with a local website, Jihad said she chose to study Islamic Shariah for her love and commitment to the Islamic traditions and rules. "I studied hard and for long hours during the night,” she said.

At the age of 85, Jihad saw her dream come true by obtaining her bachelor’s degree and wearing a graduation robe. "I will teach what I studied to the people around me. What is the benefit of science if I keep it for myself only, I want to teach others so they can benefit as well?" the 85-year old said.