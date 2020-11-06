A Palestinian man who has been on hunger strike for over 100 days under Israeli detention is close to dying and suffering severe cramps and headaches, his wife told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday.

"Every day, he dies 100 times in front of my eyes and I can do nothing," Taghrid Al-Akhras said by telephone from husband Maher's bedside in Kaplan hospital near Tel Aviv.

"What to do when we see those dearest to us dying in front of us?" she asked.

Maher al-Akhras, 49, was arrested near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in July and slammed with a four-month administrative detention order without any clear charges. The arrest was made based on secret evidence that was not even made available to his lawyers, a policy that Israel implements to hold Palestinians without charge.

The father of six launched his fast to protest the four-month detention order, which ends on Nov. 26 but could be extended.

Akhras was transferred from the prison to the hospital in early September as his health deteriorated.

Late last month, as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned of "potentially irreversible health consequences," he was moved back to the medical wing of nearby Ramla prison, but the Israeli supreme court ordered he be returned to Kaplan.

His lawyers have appealed several times for his early release or his transfer to a Palestinian hospital but so far without success.

"Israel is doing, and will continue to do, all it can to ensure the health of Mr. Al-Akhras," the Israeli foreign ministry said Friday, noting that Israeli officials see the hunger strikes as a "political tool by terrorists."

Taghrid al-Akhras says her husband is feeble, consuming only water and has difficulty speaking.

"What danger can he present when he cannot even get out of bed?" she said. "He suffers major head pains and cramps."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has demanded his immediate release, while Israeli Arabs and Palestinians have held demonstrations in his support.

Israel's administrative detention policy, inherited from the British mandate of Palestine, allows the internment of prisoners without charge for renewable periods of up to six months each time.

Israel says the procedure allows authorities to hold suspects and prevent attacks while continuing to gather evidence, but critics and rights groups say the system is abused.

Around 355 Palestinians were being held under administrative detention orders as of August, including two minors, according to Israeli human rights group B'Tselem.

Meanwhile, some 5,000 Palestinian political detainees suffer in Israeli jails, including 43 women, 180 children and 430 detainees under administrative detention. Taken away from their children, dozens of Palestinian women are suffering abuse in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian activists.