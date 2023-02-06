At least 476 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria after a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region early on Monday.

According to figures compiled from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian Civil Defense.

The state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry, that at least 326 people were killed and 1,024 others injured, while the Syrian Civil Defense said 150 people were killed and more than 350 others injured in areas under the opposition control in northwestern Syria.

Strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, according to the news agency.

"The number of casualties from the earthquake rose to 326 dead and 1,042 injured," Ahmed Damiriyya, an aide to the Syrian health minister, said.

The toll reported by state media is thought to include only those living in government-held areas.

The Syrian Civil Defense noted that the death toll is likely to rise as there are hundreds of families remain stuck under the debris of collapsed buildings.

Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.

In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.

Over 912 people died in Türkiye when a major 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of the country, local officials said.

According to the country's disaster agency, the strong earthquake originated in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (1:17 a.m. GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcık district.