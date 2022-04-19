Israel must stop its raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its provocations against the Palestinian people, said the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a phone call on Monday with the king of Jordan, adding that Palestine has Qatar's full support in regaining its legitimate rights.

Sheikh Tamim and Jordan's King Abdullah II had a phone conversation to discuss the latest incident at Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the rising tensions in the area, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Sheikh Tamim reiterated that his country supports the Palestinian issue and all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to freely worship and establish their own independent state, the capital of which is East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders.

Jordan’s king also spoke by phone Monday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to Jordanian media outlets. Abdullah evaluated the latest developments in the Palestinian arena and their negative repercussions on regional and world peace and security.

The king – who warned that Israel's unilateral practices in the Palestinian territories would undermine the chances of achieving a two-state solution and comprehensive peace – also completely refused to damage the historical and legal status of Jerusalem. He stressed that all attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque into time and space between Muslims and Jews are condemned and unacceptable. Noting the importance of protecting worshippers in the mosque, King Abdullah II drew attention to the fact that no measures have been taken to ensure that worshippers reach the mosque and are prevented from being provoked, especially during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He also emphasized the need to intensify international efforts to prevent increased tensions in East Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the Jordanian king called on Israel to respect the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to put an end to its illegal and provocative actions.

Also Monday, Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in response to the raids and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Shura Council on Monday condemned the Israeli attacks on worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem. The advisory council expressed its "condemnation of the Israeli practices of storming the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking Palestinian worshipers," during a weekly session cited by QNA.

It called for swift "international action to stop repeated Israeli attacks against the brotherly Palestinian people and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Tensions have mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard Friday amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.