The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has received a message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the emir's office (the Amiri Diwan) said in a statement on Monday.

Amid continued reconciliation efforts, the letter focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, the Amiri Diwan said.

The message was delivered by Saudi Ambassador Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan during his meeting with the Qatari ruler.

Qatari-Saudi relations have improved since the two countries signed a reconciliation agreement earlier this year to end their political rift.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, an accusation vehemently denied by the peninsular Arab kingdom.