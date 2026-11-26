A series of Saudi airstrikes Thursday targeted Yemen's Houthi-held territories, including capital Sanaa, according to media aligned with the rebels.

The strikes came hours after the Iran-backed group struck Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

The exchanges between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have become near-daily in the country's revived civil war, which first began more than a decade ago.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government, said overnight that it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, where residents and an Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist heard an explosion.

It also said it destroyed a cruise missile launched toward the west of the country and a drone in the Jeddah region, on the Red Sea.

"The air force of the Saudi enemy that day launched a series of strikes at the capital, Sanaa," the Houthis' press agency reported Thursday morning.

An AFP journalist in Sanaa reported seeing smoke near the airport. The Houthi news outlet Almasirah reported the strikes targeted a factory and warehouses in Bani al-Harith.

The Tehran-supported group said the day before it struck two Saudi ports on the Red Sea, after Saudi strikes on Yemen's major port of Hodeida.

The coalition, meanwhile, said it brought down a Houthi projectile targeting Jazan that caused light damage and no civilian casualties.

Yemen's civil war reignited in July, ending a yearslong truce that began in 2022.

The fighting has intensified since September, with the Houthis making significant territorial gains and advancing on the government's temporary seat in Aden.

Since then, the group has frequently struck Saudi oil facilities and other infrastructure, including airports and Riyadh's financial district. Those attacks have killed 26 people, according to Saudi authorities.

The Houthis claims Saudi strikes have killed hundreds of people "since the beginning of the Saudi escalation."