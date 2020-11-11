Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, according to French government officials.

Several countries had representatives at the ceremony at the commemoration attended by European diplomats, the officials from the French Foreign Ministry said.

“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED (improvised explosive device) attack this morning, which injured several people,” the ministry said. “France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.”

A few hours later, Saudi state television broadcasted from outside the cemetery and acknowledged that an attack involving an explosive device took place but stressed that things were under control and the security situation was now "stable.” The report said an official statement about the cause and casualty details was upcoming.

The explosion was confirmed by a Greek official who declined to be named.

“There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” he told Reuters, without providing further details.

France has urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to be "on maximum alert” amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a teacher outside Paris for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and three people were later killed in a church in the southern city of Nice.

Meanwhile, France's President Emmanuel Macron has come under particular scrutiny among some Muslim leaders for his description of the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad as a protected cornerstone of free speech and France's secular ideals. This has riled some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.

Saudi Arabia's monarch and top clerics have condemned the depictions, but top Saudi clerics have also called for calm and urged people to follow the prophet’s example of "mercy, justice, tolerance.” King Salman is scheduled to deliver an annual address to the nation on Wednesday, laying out policy priorities for the coming year.