Several people were killed after Israeli airstrikes targeted the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Friday

The ambulances were carrying patients to the Rafah Crossing, reports said.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza City towards Rafah in the south.

The health ministry announced that "several citizens were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike at the entrance to Al-Shifa hospital" in Gaza City.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

Al-Shifa Hospital is facing severe overcrowding, with a bed occupancy rate of 164% according to the World Health Organization.

Some 16 hospitals across Gaza are no longer functioning due to damage from strikes and a lack of fuel, the health ministry said.

On Monday, Israeli jets targeted the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the besieged enclave's only hospital for cancer patients.

Israel also targeted other hospitals and refused to claim responsibility for the inhumane attacks.

The WHO warned Wednesday that the fuel shortage "immediately risks the lives" of the wounded and other patients.

More than 23,500 people have been wounded across Gaza in four weeks of war, the health ministry said, while the death toll has surpassed 9,200.

