A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the Jordan-Syria region late Monday, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake, which took place at 11:56 p.m. local time (8:56 p.m. GMT), was felt in Türkiye's southeastern provinces Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Kilis and Hatay near the Syrian border.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Syria's state news agency said it had registered the earthquake's epicenter near the Syrian city of Hama.

Residents across Syria felt the quake, with people in the northern Syrian city of Azaz saying they had immediate flashbacks to the deadly February 2023 earthquake that killed thousands in northern Syria and neighboring Türkiye.

The Syrian civil defense operating in opposition-held areas of the war-torn country said they had deployed to several areas to respond to any prospective emergency but had not received reports of any damage thus far.

Residents across Lebanon also felt the quake.