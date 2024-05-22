Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that the country's council of ministers would recognize an independent Palestinian state on May 28.

The announcement came around the same time that the Irish and Norwegian leaders announced they would do the same on the same date.

In his speech, Sanchez said he has been talking to leaders and studying the situation in Palestine and understands one thing clearly: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu does not have a peace project for Palestine."

Sanchez said that the Israeli leader is refusing to listen to the international community as he continues to bomb civilian infrastructure and block desperately needed aid.

"Fighting Hamas is necessary after Oct. 7," said Sanchez. "But Netanyahu is generating so much pain and resentment in Gaza that the two-state solution is in serious danger."

Sanchez added that Spain would not allow the Israeli offensive in Gaza to "destroy the only just solution."

At the same time, he added that the recognition of Palestine "is not the end, it's only the beginning," and that Spain will continue pressuring the international community to take action.

He also announced that Spain will take in around 30 children from Gaza who are suffering from cancer or other severe health conditions.