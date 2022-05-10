A Swedish physician accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence service Mossad will be executed, a spokesperson from Iran's judiciary said on Tuesday.

"The death sentence against Ahmad-Resa J. for spying for Mossad is final and will be carried out," judiciary spokesperson Sabiollah Chodaian said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Ahmad-Resa J. had endangered national security on several occasions by passing secret documents to the Israeli intelligence service, according to ISNA news agency.

The man has dual Swedish and Iranian citizenship. There has been no independent confirmation from the Iranian courts or justice officials.

ISNA reported last week that the man was to be executed by May 21.

The accused is a disaster medic who was prosecuted for espionage during a visit to Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death, a sentence that was confirmed in 2017. He was granted Swedish citizenship in 2018.

The execution had been indefinitely delayed after the accused was diagnosed with cancer. But observers say it is now being discussed again because an Iranian identified as Hamid N. is on trial in Sweden facing charges of overseeing a mass execution 34 years ago when he was a court official.

He is incarcerated and could face life in prison if found guilty.

Chodaian rejected reports that the two cases were related. "These two cases have absolutely nothing to do with each other and N. is innocent and the trial against him is unlawful," the spokesperson said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has described the Swedish trial as a "political show" organized by Iranian opposition groups.

The case has caused a diplomatic rift between Sweden and Iran. "The trial in Sweden is de facto against Iran and not against a simple judicial official," Kasem Gharibabadi, deputy head of Iran's judicial authority, said in a television interview on Sunday.