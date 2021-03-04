Syria TV, a news network established in Turkey by Syrian journalists and media workers, celebrated its third anniversary Thursday, marking another year in its endeavors to raise international awareness for Syrian issues, migrants' struggles and the future of Syria.

Founded in March 2018 in Istanbul as part of the Qatari Fadaat Media Group, the network is headquartered in Istanbul which is home to a large number of refugees. It broadcasts a variety of programs and news shows in Arabic, covering news on society, politics, entertainment and culture to Syrian viewers at home and abroad. The channel employs nearly 200 media workers.

The network aims to bridge the spaces and gaps between the members of the Syrian nation by trying to reflect on the conditions Syrians encounter, both inside Syria and abroad. Journalist, war correspondent, and producer Anas Azrak was the channel's first CEO, and currently Malek Daghestani serves as the general manager of the network.

In 2018, Azrak told The New Arab, a London-based news website launched by the Fadaat Media Group, that the Istanbul news network intended to fill a void in the partisan Syrian media landscape.

"It speaks for the people who want Syria to be a united, civil country, where power is transferred through elections and the rule of law prevails," Azraq said.