Türkiye on Monday said it was "extremely concerned" over Israel’s growing attacks on southern Gaza's Rafah, causing destruction and massacres in the enclave.

"We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land," it said in a statement.

It also noted that continued assaults will worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and hinder the endeavors to achieve a long-term cease-fire in the region.

"We call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel," the statement added.

Disregarding the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice to prevent genocidal acts, Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

The death toll in the attacks has reached 28,340, along with 67,984 others wounded. The military campaign also caused massive displacement, destruction, and shortages of food, water, and shelter. Tel Aviv says the initial Hamas attacks killed 1,140 people.

Despite international outcry, Israel plans a ground invasion of Rafah, where more than 1 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have found some kind of shelter.