Türkiye has strongly condemned the Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank's Jenin that killed five Palestinians on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the attack by Israeli forces today in Jenin of the occupied Palestinian territories, which resulted in the death of three Palestinians, including children, and the injury of a large number of people," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We reiterate our calls to the Israeli authorities to immediately end these unacceptable actions which target Palestinian civilians and can lead to a cycle of violence," it added.

The statement came after three Palestinians were killed during a raid Monday by Israeli forces in Jenin. The death toll later climbed to five.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that casualties were caused by Israeli gunfire during the raid, which also resulted in the injury of 66 other Palestinians, including five in critical condition.

According to local sources, a helicopter gunship and armored vehicles were used in the raid, while Israeli snipers were positioned on rooftops.

Confrontations erupted between protesting Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers in response to the incursion.

Israeli forces responded with live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs against the young Palestinian protesters.