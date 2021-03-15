Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syria's Bashar Assad, including regime's foreign minister and close advisers.
"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
Those sanctioned include regime's Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara’ Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.
