Hunger is expected to worsen in 16 countries over the next six months, with Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northern Nigeria facing the gravest risk, the United Nations' food agencies warned Friday, citing armed conflicts, rising fuel costs linked to the war in the Middle East and deep cuts in humanitarian assistance.

The warning comes in the latest Hunger Hotspots report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), which covers the period from December through May 2026. It identifies five countries at the highest level of concern, all of which have repeatedly appeared on the list since 2022.

The Palestinian territories were downgraded by one level following the October 2025 cease-fire in Gaza. However, the report cautioned that the improvement remains fragile, with 67% of Gaza's population still facing crisis-level hunger or worse.

Palestinians, including children, gather at a distribution point to receive hot meals at the Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Sudan faces particularly severe conditions, with the risk of famine expected to persist through January in 13 areas across North Darfur and South Kordofan. In the latest nationwide assessment, nearly 19.5 million people, representing 41% of the country's population, were experiencing crisis-level hunger or worse.

The situation is especially dire in two displacement camps in South Darfur's Eastern Jebel Marra, where acute malnutrition rates have exceeded the threshold used to classify famine.

The country's worsening food insecurity has been driven by prolonged fighting, which has disrupted agricultural production, displaced communities and pushed food prices beyond the reach of many households.

Sorghum prices have more than doubled over the past year, while diesel prices have also risen by more than 100%, partly reflecting higher fuel costs associated with the conflict in the Middle East.

Drought linked to El Nino has compounded the crisis, damaging agricultural production in some of Sudan's most important farming regions. The weather phenomenon, caused by the natural warming of Pacific Ocean waters, can disrupt rainfall patterns across the world.

The report estimates that drought has affected up to 55% of cropland in Sennar state and 70% in Gedaref state, two major agricultural areas.

FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol told The Associated Press that the drought threat posed by El Niño was adding another layer of pressure to Sudan's already devastated food system, further undermining agricultural production amid the ongoing war.

Yemen is also expected to experience worsening hunger as fighting that resumed in July spreads across several fronts.

Yemeni men inspect the site of a reported Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a food storage warehouse, Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The country has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year.

The latest escalation has intensified displacement and restricted access to essential supplies. The encirclement of Taiz in southwestern Yemen has created siege-like conditions, while more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the renewed fighting began, most of them in Taiz, Lahj and Aden provinces.

In areas controlled by the internationally recognized government, 1.8 million people are facing emergency levels of hunger, an increase from 1.6 million in the previous assessment.

The situation in Houthi-controlled areas remains difficult to assess because no recent food security analysis is available. Aid organizations have faced growing difficulties accessing communities as the conflict has intensified.

The last nationwide projection, which covered the period through February, estimated that 18.3 million Yemenis, or more than half the population, were experiencing crisis-level hunger or worse.

Bechdol said political restrictions, rather than geographical barriers, were the main obstacles preventing humanitarian organizations from reaching people in need.

She noted that staff members from other U.N. agencies had been detained, while the Houthis continue to hold 73 U.N. employees, including eight staff members from the U.N. human rights office.

Yemen's heavy dependence on imported food and fuel has also left it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in international shipping. The report warned that attacks on vessels in the Red Sea threaten a critical supply route for the country.

Shipping disruptions have also affected the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea, while fertilizer shipments from the Gulf region remain largely halted, raising further concerns about agricultural production and food supplies.

The worsening outlook comes as humanitarian assistance continues to decline across the five countries facing the highest levels of concern.

Food and nutrition assistance to those countries fell by approximately 62% between 2022 and 2025, with Yemen recording an even steeper decline of 79%.

Major donor governments have scaled back their contributions in recent years, removing billions of dollars from humanitarian and development funding and leaving aid organizations with fewer resources to support vulnerable populations.

Bechdol said the reduction in funding had significantly limited the ability of humanitarian agencies to reach people facing acute food insecurity.

She also stressed that the timing and reliability of financial support were as important as the overall amount, particularly for agricultural programs that depend on assistance arriving during critical planting and harvesting periods.

With El Niño forecasts providing an indication of potential drought risks, Bechdol said humanitarian agencies should act early by positioning seeds in vulnerable communities and protecting livestock before conditions deteriorate.

She warned that delayed interventions could leave farmers unable to recover from lost planting seasons and worsening agricultural damage.

"When that window is lost, you don't get it back," she said. "We're funding losses and we're funding damage."