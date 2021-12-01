The International Atomic Energy Agency plans to step up inspections at the Fordow plant in Iran after the country launched uranium enrichment with more advanced machines there, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said in a report on Wednesday.
"The Agency has decided and Iran has agreed to increase the frequency of verification activities at FFEP and will continue consultations with Iran on practical arrangements to facilitate implementation of these activities," the IAEA report said, referring to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
