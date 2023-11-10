U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday urged Israel to take immediate action to safeguard Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who have become targets of increased violence since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.

Highlighting the grim statistics, Türk revealed that 176 Palestinians, including 43 children and one woman, have lost their lives in incidents involving Israeli security forces since October.

Additionally, eight Palestinians fell victim to violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers.

Even before the Gaza conflict erupted on Oct. 7, the West Bank was grappling with the highest number of Palestinian casualties on record, with around 200 lives lost.

Speaking from Jordan's capital, Amman, Türk addressed reporters, emphasizing the urgency of the situation: "I appeal for Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to ensure the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, who face daily violence from Israeli forces and settlers, as well as ill treatment, arrests, evictions, intimidation and humiliation."

The escalating violence in the West Bank has raised concerns that the region could evolve into a third front in a broader conflict, alongside Israel's northern border, where clashes with Lebanese Hezbollah forces have occurred.

Türk stressed Israel's responsibility to thoroughly investigate all incidents of violence promptly and effectively, providing victims with the remedies they deserve. He condemned the prevailing impunity for such violations, labeling it as "unacceptable, dangerous, and a clear violation of Israel's obligation under international human rights law."

Israel, committed to dismantling Hamas, asserts ongoing counter-operations against the group and other Palestinian factions in the West Bank.

Over the past 18 months, Israeli forces have taken hundreds of Palestinian lives, including innocent civilians.

Adding his voice to the discourse, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his welcome for Israel's temporary pauses in the Gaza offensive but stressed the need for further action.

In New Delhi, Blinken stated: "Far too many Palestinians have been killed. Far too many have suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and maximize assistance."

Amid the ongoing conflict, Blinken acknowledged Israel's agreed four-hour pauses and two humanitarian corridors, aiming to facilitate the movement of civilians away from the fighting.

He affirmed that these measures would save lives and enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need.

Blinken's remarks come as the latest development in his extensive diplomatic journey, including stops in South Korea, a G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict and a comprehensive tour of the Middle East.