The United Nations is warning that Gaza’s displaced population is facing worsening humanitarian conditions, with widespread overcrowding, unsafe shelters and severe shortages of basic services nearly two years into the conflict.

At a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said about 1.7 million Palestinians, roughly 80% of Gaza’s population, are now living across more than 1,600 displacement sites under extreme strain.

He said civilians continue to come under threat despite the cease-fire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, with shelling, gunfire, airstrikes and bombing still reported across the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, thousands have been killed or injured since the truce began, underscoring what U.N. officials describe as a persistent breakdown in civilian protection.

Dujarric also highlighted a recent United Nations Children’s Fund report confirming the death of a 17-year-old girl, a Youth Champion, who was killed while on her way to sit for her high school exam. He reiterated the UN’s call for the protection of civilians, especially children, at all times.

Conditions inside displacement sites remain severe. A new assessment found that more than 59,000 shelters are housing more than 8 people each, while about 38,500 people are sleeping in the open. Roughly 600,000 people lack reliable access to drinking water.

Sanitation and safety risks are widespread. Nearly half of all sites have no visible drainage, and about the same proportion report fire hazards near shelters. Rodent infestations were recorded in around 80% of locations, while open sewage and accumulated waste were found in more than half.

Aid partners are currently able to operate in only about 500 of the more than 1,600 sites, with limited improvement work completed in far fewer. In nearly 250 sites, housing about 250,000 people, unexploded ordnance has also been reported, adding another layer of danger for displaced families.

The U.N. says the crisis stems from a prolonged war that began in October 2023, which has left Gaza’s civilian infrastructure heavily damaged and triggered mass displacement.

According to U.N. estimates, reconstruction needs could reach tens of billions of dollars, with large parts of housing, water systems, hospitals and schools either damaged or destroyed.