U.S. officials have categorically denied reports suggesting a finalized deal between Hamas and Israel for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Despite ongoing efforts, there is no agreement in place yet, according to statements from officials.

The Washington Post initially reported the alleged deal, outlining a proposed five-day pause in fighting – marking the first sustained period of calm since the conflict began on Oct. 7.

Under the tentative agreement, the release of an initial 50 or more hostages was said to be planned in small batches over 24-hour increments.

However, later in the evening, The Washington Post walked back its report, clarifying that Israel and Hamas were "close to an agreement" instead of having reached a tentative deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the reports of an imminent hostage deal, emphasizing that no deal has been finalized.

Around 239 people are believed to be held captive in Gaza, and the proposed break in fighting would also facilitate an increase in humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter the besieged enclave.

Talks regarding a potential hostage release deal have reportedly been ongoing for several weeks, with Qatar serving as the focal point for discussions. Qatari mediators are indirectly representing Hamas in these negotiations.

Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi recently stated that the war Cabinet has agreed that any limited cease-fire could only occur after "a massive release of our hostages." He added that it would be limited and short, as efforts would persist in achieving the war goals.