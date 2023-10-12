The U.S. did not put any conditions on the way Israel can use the weapons it provides for fighting Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.

"We have not placed any conditions on the provision of this equipment," Austin said, after a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.

"This is a professional military, led by professional leadership, and we would hope and expect that they would do the right things in the prosecution of their campaign."

Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel early Saturday, which was followed by the latter's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have launched a siege of Gaza and have been bombing it for six days, targeting civilian homes as well as infrastructure belonging to Hamas.

Over 1,300 people on each side have so far been killed since the start of the conflict.

Austin said the U.S. had no "early warnings or indications" that Hamas would launch its assault.

He refused to "define proportionality" after calls for Israel to show restraint in its bombing campaign on Gaza.

"The Israelis have a right to protect their people, and we would expect that they're going to remain focused on that," Austin said.