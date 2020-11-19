Mike Pompeo became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, a move that prompted an angry response from Palestinians and was condemned by the international community, which does not recognize the land grab.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the visit to reporters traveling with Pompeo, who were not allowed to accompany him. He arrived at the Psagot winery outside Jerusalem on Thursday.

Earlier, Pompeo said he would pay a visit to the Golan Heights. He had no scheduled meetings with Palestinian leaders, who have strongly rejected outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the decades-old conflict, including Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

On Wednesday, dozens of Palestinians protested against Pompeo's visit to the occupied West Bank. Palestinians protested near Psagot, where the owner of a vineyard named a wine after Pompeo after he reversed U.S. policy on settlements last year, saying they are "not per se inconsistent with international law."

Protesters, among them Palestinian officials, denounced the visit as illegal and asserted that it would not legalize the settlements. Speaking at the demonstration, Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Aloul said his Fatah party would be "very happy to see this U.S. administration gone," calling it "an accessory to the occupation," as reported by dpa.

Israel seized the West Bank and the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed the Golan in a move not recognized internationally. Israel has built dozens of settlements in the West Bank, which the Palestinians want for their future state. Most of the international community views the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.