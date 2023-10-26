If Israel's retaliation against Palestine in the Gaza Strip doesn't end then the United States will "not be spared from this fire," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday.

"I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome (an)expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire," he told a meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the Middle East.

The Palestinian enclave is reeling from unrelenting Israeli air strikes, followed by a surprise cross-border attack against Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, had been killed in air strikes since then. Israel says the Hamas operation killed some 1,400 people.

The death toll in Gaza is likely to rise if Israel launches a widely expected ground offensive.

Hamas has told Iran that it was ready to release Israeli hostages, adding that the world should push for the release of 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, Amirabdollahian said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Türkiye. Naturally, the release of the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community," he said.