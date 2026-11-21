Fifteen-year-old Mohammed al-Masri stood on the beach in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, watching the sea and waiting for the whistle that would signal the start of a swimming event.

Around him, hundreds of children gathered in their swimming clothes, their voices and laughter briefly replacing the sounds of war that have shaped their childhoods for more than three years.

When the whistle sounded, Mohammed and the other children rushed into the water, filling the beach with excitement as they swam, played and splashed in the waves.

The scene unfolded Friday during a carnival organized by the Tantish Swimming Academy south of the Al-Qarara spit in Khan Younis. Around 3,000 Palestinian children took part in the event, held to mark World Children's Day on Nov. 20.

The gathering offered children a rare opportunity to experience moments of normality and escape the hardships of war, displacement and life in overcrowded tents. Organizers said they also wanted to help them reclaim some of the childhood taken away by Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

For many participants, however, the event represented more than a day of recreation. Swimming provided an opportunity to release psychological pressure, confront fear and reconnect with the sea, which has become one of the few remaining spaces where children can find relief.

The sea as an escape

For Mohammed, swimming offered a temporary release from the psychological strain of the war and a reminder of the life he enjoyed before the bombardment disrupted his childhood.

Palestinian children take part in a swimming carnival organized by the Tantish Swimming Academy in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

"The war was harsh, and reaching the sea during the past period was not easy because of gunfire from Israeli naval vessels," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"This day helped us release the negative energy inside us. The sea is our only outlet," he said.

Mohammed recalled attending swimming sessions before the war off Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, an area he misses and hopes to revisit to resume training.

The restrictions and dangers surrounding access to the coastline have made those memories particularly meaningful, turning swimming into something more than a sporting activity.

Sixteen-year-old Shahd Yahya Salman said the carnival allowed her to momentarily forget the difficulties of displacement while improving her swimming abilities and learning rescue techniques.

"We live in tents, and the sea is our only outlet," she told AA.

"Swimming helps us confront the danger of drowning and fear, and it also helps us release negative energy."

For Shahd, learning to swim has become an essential skill rather than simply a recreational pursuit, particularly as children face the risks associated with entering the sea.

Thirteen-year-old Rahaf Amid al-Radii, another participant, has taken her involvement further by helping train other children after learning to swim herself.

She described the sea as a psychological refuge for children living in tents, where cramped conditions, high temperatures and the absence of adequate recreational facilities make daily life increasingly difficult.

Children need places where they can escape the atmosphere of displacement and war, play and participate in sports, she said.

But even the coastline offers no guaranteed safety. Rahaf said Israeli naval vessels and gunfire in some areas continued to pose dangers to people visiting the beach.

Despite those risks, she remained committed to swimming and went on to secure first place in a championship organized by the academy.

'We deserve life'

Coach Najwa Abu Amra said the Tantish Swimming Academy had trained more than 3,000 children during the war despite severe shortages of equipment, difficult weather conditions and security risks associated with the presence of Israeli naval vessels.

"Determination makes the impossible possible," she told AA.

Abu Amra said the destruction of parks, sports grounds and other recreational facilities had deprived children of many places where they could previously play and spend time outdoors.

With much of Gaza's recreational infrastructure destroyed or rendered unusable, the sea has remained among the few available spaces where children can exercise and temporarily escape the pressures of their surroundings.

Swimming, she added, provides both physical activity and an opportunity to ease the psychological burden carried by children exposed to years of violence and displacement.

Despite the challenges, the academy has continued its activities, with Abu Amra saying the children carried a simple message through their training and participation in sporting events.

"We are here, and we deserve life," she said.

Keeping sport alive amid destruction

Jamil al-Saadouni, a member of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, said the Tantish Swimming Academy was established in 1999 and had trained thousands of children and swimmers over the years.

The academy has also helped qualify more than 100 coaches, maintaining its activities despite the increasingly difficult conditions in Gaza, he told AA.

Al-Saadouni described the training of more than 3,000 children during the war as an exceptional achievement given the destruction, displacement and blockade affecting the enclave.

He said the children's continued participation in swimming and other sporting activities demonstrated their determination to hold on to life, their land and the sea despite the circumstances.

As the carnival came to an end, the children gradually left the beach after spending several hours swimming and playing, returning to the difficult realities of life in displacement camps and temporary shelters.

Their brief escape came as Palestinian children continued to bear an overwhelming share of the consequences of the war.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education said Thursday that more than 21,000 children had been killed in Gaza since October 2023, while tens of thousands more had been injured.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in Gaza since the war began, most of them women and children, according to figures cited by Palestinian authorities.

Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed, leaving millions facing severe disruptions to housing, education, health care and other essential services.