Airstrikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, wounded at least 15 people early Saturday, while separate strikes set a power plant ablaze in the Red Sea port city of Mokha, as Saudi Arabia reported intercepting a Houthi missile targeting Riyadh and armed men seized a cargo ship off Yemen's southern coast.

The developments marked another escalation in Yemen's conflict, with attacks reported across several locations and growing concerns over the security of vital infrastructure and commercial shipping routes.

Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi said two women were among at least 15 people wounded when an airstrike hit the Abu Shamla neighborhood in Sanaa's Al-Tahrir district.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported that at least eight houses and three shops were damaged. A nearby gas station was also hit.

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, although the circumstances and extent of the damage could not be independently verified.

Separately, airstrikes targeted the Mokha power plant in Yemen's western Taiz governorate, setting the facility ablaze, according to Al-Masirah. Reports indicated that the plant was struck multiple times, with at least one attack occurring as firefighters were responding to the fire.

The power station had reportedly sustained damage in previous attacks. Its location along the Red Sea coast, close to the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, makes it an important piece of infrastructure in an area critical to international maritime traffic.

Meanwhile, Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile targeting the Riyadh region early Saturday.

The interception followed a Saudi-led coalition air operation Friday against Houthi positions in Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, on the Red Sea coast, and Saada, near the Saudi border.

The latest exchanges come amid a sharp deterioration in Yemen's security situation, with fighting intensifying again in the summer of 2026 after a period of relative calm under an earlier truce arrangement.

The Houthis control Sanaa and large parts of northern and western Yemen. They have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets, including energy facilities, airports and ports, while the Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen's internationally recognized government, based in Aden.

Yemeni government forces have also intensified operations under an offensive known as "Dawn of Yemen," claiming attacks on Houthi positions and significant rebel casualties. Fighting has intensified around Taiz and Lahj provinces and along approaches to Aden, although independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult.

The renewed fighting has compounded Yemen's humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people reportedly displaced since the summer escalation and millions facing acute food insecurity. United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations have warned that insecurity, funding shortages and restrictions on aid operations are making it increasingly difficult to reach vulnerable communities.

Maritime security concerns

The escalation coincided with a separate security incident in the Gulf of Aden, where armed men seized a cargo ship Saturday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the attackers boarded the vessel about 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Balhaf at approximately 6:30 a.m. GMT and took control.

Authorities were notified, and the agency advised other vessels in the area to proceed with caution while investigations continued. No group immediately claimed responsibility, and the identity of the vessel and the status of its crew were not immediately disclosed.

The hijacking adds to security concerns along Yemen's southern coastline, where piracy and other maritime attacks have threatened commercial shipping since the country's civil war began in 2015.

The Gulf of Aden connects the Arabian Sea with the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, making it a strategically important corridor for international trade.