The struggle against the Daesh terrorist group cannot be won with the assistance of another terrorist group, such as the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Attending a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in Marrakech, Morocco, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that he told fellow coalition members about Turkey's "unwavering fight" against all terrorist organizations.

Though Çavuşoğlu did not single out any country, Turkey has for years objected to the U.S. arming and supporting the YPG/PKK terrorist group just south of its borders. Washington has argued that it uses the YPG/PKK to fight Daesh terrorists, but Ankara says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

​​​​​​​Turkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

Since it took the step in 2013, the country has been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

At the meeting, which brought together over 60 countries, Çavuşoğlu said he held talks with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, on the preparations for NATO's Madrid Summit in late June, along with bilateral relations and the current situation in Ukraine.

He said he also discussed bilateral relations in a separate meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt, as well as regional developments, particularly Palestine, Syria, and Ukraine.

The Global Coalition against Daesh was formed in 2014 after the militants seized huge swathes of Iraq and Syria. It now includes 84 states and international organizations.

Officials have long warned Daesh still poses a worldwide threat despite its loss of a territorial base.

In January, Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years, a prison break in the YPG/PKK-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hassakeh, sparking a week of intense fighting that left hundreds dead.